A follower gift for you ! Customized dice ! Updated Vassal module for “Battles of Napoleon: Eylau 1807” !

Follower gift for BoN Vol. 2 & updated Vassal module for “Eylau 1807” by Nicolas Blanchard
Dear Grognards,
We’re thrilled to share our passion for this project with you! Every component of our game is crafted with care and dedication, and we’ve just added something special to the campaign: a customized dice set for the Battle of Wartenburg 1813.
The dice will be available during the campaign for €10 (discounted to €8), but they’ll be included for free with any pledge for those who follow the campaign before it launches. These premium dice, crafted by Tomesch in Germany (the same manufacturer used by Chessex Inc.), are our heartfelt thank you for following the campaign. A special shoutout to my old friend Donald Reents, who introduced me to Tomesch – thanks for connecting us with such excellence!
Stay tuned for more updates and exciting reveals. We can’t wait to share what’s next with you!Follow the campaign now and immerse yourself in history.
Quatre Bras / Wartenburg 1813 preview on Gamefound
And I am also very pleased to tell you that Nicolas Blanchard updated the Vassal module for “Eylau 1807” to version 1.1. This version is so beautiful, Nicolas did a great job!
You can download it here -> https://vassalengine.org/wiki/Module:Battles_of_Napoleon:_Volume_I_%E2%80%93_EYLAU_1807.
And here is the changelog:
– Charts updated to rules 1.5
– Graveyard and send to graveyard command added
– Stand check ribbon on units added
– Declare assault / charge on units added + a button menu to clear all declarations
– You can replace a black cube (10 AFPs) with 10 grey cubes (1 AFP)
– Bigger and visible zones for AFPs 10 and 1 in the common pool
– Rotate commands changed to avoid Apple shortcuts
– Less reporting in army windows for better FoW
– A few counters mistakes corrected
The new shiny things in video -> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VT-BQEhHz0I
Vive l’Empereur!
Uwe Walentin
🥁🎲⚔️