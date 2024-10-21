Essen Spiel24 review! Great show for Sound of Drums!

I hope you do well! We are back from Essen! What a great show this was. Besides demoing games, Essen is the place to meet old friends and make new ones. That’s why I love this event so much.
I first met Rolf Biersbach around 40 years ago during a wargame convention at the famous Marksburg Castle. Thanks so much for stopping by, Rolf.
It was great to finally meet David & John from Bridge, our distribution and fulfillment partner in the US.
Bosco, I was so happy you showed up on Sunday, and I hope we’ll see each other again soon.
This smile is irrestible !
The happy smile of a designer opening the very first box of 1793: Patriots & Traitors.
Sometimes details are crucial in life, and when setting up a booth, the right tool can be an important detail. (special greetings to Kev Sharp)
Making gamers happy! What a great and rewarding feeling.
My friend and the author of “1793”, Jason St. Just, is a remarkable personality in every aspect—as a writer, a Muscadin, and a designer.
One gamer deep in discussion with another.
I would have loved to know what the girlfriend of this gamer was listening to while Wolfgang was giving his all explaining ASSAULT – SICILY 43 ☺
The proud team of Assault Games, Erich and Wolfgang, and the publisher, Uwe and Marc.
Are we satisfied with the result? We are. And hopefully, you will be too. Thanks to all the backers and gamers who pre-ordered this beautiful game—your wait will be worth it.
At the end of a long day, a well-deserved drink, befitting our status.
There are many reasons to visit SPIEL: games—tons of them—and business contacts. But the main reason is to meet gamers from all over the world. We had gamers from Singapore, Japan, the US, Canada, Australia—in short, from all over the world with us.
Not many publishers of historical board games have a booth at Essen. Therefore, I’m proud to say we carried the banner for those who enjoy history in a box. We had many strategy gamers, grognards, as well as those just beginning to discover this fascinating hobby. During the four days in Essen, there wasn’t a single quiet moment. Jason, the designer of 1793: Patriots & Traitors, and his amazing wife Evie; Marc von Martial, our graphic designer; Wolfgang Klein and Erich Rankl, the design team of the Assault Series; Marcel Torz (communications); and myself spent a lot of time demoing our available and upcoming games. We also had many exciting talks and encounters with all of you.
What I love most is the question, “Do you have a minute? I have a question.” OF COURSE, I have a minute—many minutes. I always take time because I love talking and staying in touch with gamers.
Thank you all for stopping by—whether to say hello, discuss, or play! We look forward to seeing you again next year.
Uwe Walentin
