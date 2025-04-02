“Battles of Napoleon – Quatre Bras 1815 / Wartenburg 1813” FUNDED

Bonjour Grognards!
We are very excited and pleased to have our current project “Battles of Napoleon Vol. II: Quatre Bras 1815 / Wartenburg 1813” already funded. Thank you all of you! We really apprectiate your support and loyalty.
Join the campaign here:
Quatre Bras at Gamefound
Vive l’Empereur!
Uwe Walentin
🥁🎲⚔️
About the series
Sound of History is the latest initiative from the board game developer Sound of Drums, renowned for creating high-quality board games focusing on military historical periods, with satisfied customers worldwide. This new project aims to publish introductory books catering to both readers and board gamers who wish to delve into selected battles, military campaigns, and significant events in world history. We are proud to have James R. Arnold as the author of Volume 1: The Battle of Quatre Bras. A unique addition to your pledge of the game.
Similar to Sound of Drum’s ambitious board games, the books will be developed with an emphasis on high quality and in a format that is easy to carry on the go, whether traveling by train, metro, or plane. To ensure the academic standard of the content, the books will be written by qualified historians from a global network of writers. The topics will be diverse, ranging from World War II to antiquity, and from the Napoleonic Wars to the American Civil War.
The books will not be your average introduction books but cover well-known topics from different perspectives. Like the fall of Berlin 1945 from the German and the Soviet side or the Battle of the Bulge seen from an American perspective as well as from the German.
With the Sound of History book series, Sound of Drums aims to offer a strong analog reading experience that allows for immersion in a time characterized by digital noise and social unrest.
And there are plenty of future volumes heading for the press covering topics like the battle of Aspern-Essling 1809, Eylau 1807, Waterloo 1815, Market Garden 1944, Bull Run 1861, Gettysburg 1863 and many more as Sound of History dives into the world of history.
James R. Arnold is the author of over thirty military history books including seven Napoleonic campaign studies. He has received the 1995 International Napoleonic Society Literary Award and the 2018 Army Historical Foundation Distinguished Writing Award.