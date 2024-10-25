Shipping Information

Fulfillment Times

Unless otherwise stated in the webstore, all “Sound of Drums” orders placed through our webstore will be shipped within 1 week, with preorders and holiday shipping taking longer due to our fulfillment centers receiving a flood of orders all at the same time. You will receive a shipment notification e-mail with a tracking number by our fulfillment partner – this information won’t show up on your “Sound of Drums” webstore customer account. Depending on the fulfillment partner and their shipping carrier these might be multiple emails. Please make sure to also check your spam/junk folder for these emails.

Shipping Costs

We charge a flat rate of EUR 16 for shipping, with free shipping on orders over EUR 150. Some exceptions for particularly large products might apply.

Shipping Times

We ship orders from different fulfillment centers around the world to expedite shipping, maintain low shipping fees, and reduce customs/taxes, so the courier will depend on your location. See the list below to find out from which center your order will be shipped.

Europe: Happyshops

United Kingdom: ZATU Limited,

United States: MM fulfillment

Canada: BoardGameBliss

Australia: Milsims Games





Need help?

Please read our FAQ for more informations. If you still have questions related to shipping contact us.